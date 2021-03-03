Hoodlums stole $2m, N17m from my palace during #ENDSARS protests – Akiolu | Ripples Nigeria

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, said on Wednesday suspected hoodlums took away $2 million and N17 million from his palace during last year’s #ENDSARS protests in the state.

Akiolu, who stated this during the commissioning of the Glover Hall Memorial in Lagos, said the youths that attacked his palace located in the Iga Idugaran area of Lagos Island did not know the implications of their action.

The hoodlums had on October 21 attacked the palace and other properties in the state following the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters by soldiers at Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

The attackers plundered the monarch’s palace for two days and went away with the staff of office.

Akiolu, who decried the extent of destruction in Lagos, appealed to the Federal Government to assist the state to recover from the incident.

He said: “I will support anything that will move Lagos forward. I have appealed to the Federal Government to assist Lagos with what we have suffered. The #ENDSARS incident that happened here from October 20 to 23 is so saddening.

“The destruction we suffered in Lagos is so enormous than in any other part of the country.

“Many buildings were burnt, including vehicles used to generate income during the #ENDSARS protests. I can now say publicly that they stole away from my palace $2 million and N17 million.

“Those who committed the offence would not have done that if they knew the implications. But as a father, I won’t place any curse on them.”

