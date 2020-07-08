Hoodlums vandalise fuel pipeline at Aburo

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has said that hoodlums have vandalized a pipeline at Aboru, Iyan-Ipaja, in efforts to steal fuel.

Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday, adding that the LASEMA’s Response Team (LRT) discovered the unlawful operation in Lagos.

He said suspected vandals took advantage of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) routine maintenance being carried out, to engage in fuel theft.

Read also: Nigeria’s crude oil revenue rose in January amidst 50% surge in pipeline vandalism –NNPC report

According to him, the LASEMA’s response team observed liquid gushing out of the NNPC pipeline, but no injuries or fatalities were recorded at the scene of the vandalism.

He further explained that a combined team comprising of LASEMA, Lagos State Fire Service, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Police and Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSC) worked with the NNPC maintenance team.

“The repair has been concluded while the agency is constrained to remind residents of the commitment of the state government to the safety of lives and property,” he said.

However, he urged Lagos residents to report any unlawful activity along the petroleum products pipeline to the appropriate authorities before it got out of hand.

Join the conversation

Opinions