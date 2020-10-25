Hoodlums were disappointed after meeting empty COVID-19 palliatives warehouse —Bauchi Gov

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Sunday, narrated how hoodlums were disappointed to meet an empty COVID-19 palliatives warehouse in Bauchi, after his Chief of Staff, Ladan Salihu, opened the warehouse for them.

According to the governor, his CoS flung the doors of the warehouse opened when hoodlums attempted a raid on the storage facility.

Mohammed narrated this on his verified Twitter handle, adding that the hoodlums were disappointed when they saw an empty warehouse, because the foodstuffs had been distributed between May and August.

The governor tweeted: “Today, hoodlums attempted a raid on the COVID-19 palliatives warehouse in Bauchi State. My Chief of Staff was informed and he ordered the warehouse to be opened.

“They saw it was empty, and they turned back. And that’s because we shared everything to beneficiaries as and when due.

“For accountability, when we started distribution months ago, I ensured to set up a high powered committee that included myself.

“The core of my mandate remains the crucial drive to give Bauchi State citizens a better prospect and more excellent opportunity for a prosperous life. We are doing this, and we will continue to do more.”

There had been reports of looted palliatives warehouses in Lagos, Jos, Benin, Osun, Akure, Ibadan and several other towns and cities in the country.

