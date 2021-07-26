Hoodlums wound three men in Enugu village attack

Hoodlums on Monday injured three men during an attack on the Opanda village in Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu State.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu.

He said the hoodlums attacked the community in the early hours of Monday and seriously injured the victims with a machete.

The police commissioner directed the operatives to unravel the circumstance surrounding the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

The statement read: “Following information received at Nimbo Police Division in the early hours of today, July 26, alleging that yet-to-be-identified hoodlums attacked some persons in a location at Opanda village in Nimbo Community of Uzo-Uwani LGA.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill six cops in Enugu police checkpoint attack

“Police operatives attached to the Division raced to the scene and found three young men with degrees of machete cuts.

“They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are responding to treatment.

“The police commissioner urged residents of the area to remain calm and law-abiding.

“He also asked the residents to assist the police with useful information on the matter.”

Join the conversation

Opinions