Metro
Hoodlums wound three men in Enugu village attack
Hoodlums on Monday injured three men during an attack on the Opanda village in Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu State.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu.
He said the hoodlums attacked the community in the early hours of Monday and seriously injured the victims with a machete.
The police commissioner directed the operatives to unravel the circumstance surrounding the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.
The statement read: “Following information received at Nimbo Police Division in the early hours of today, July 26, alleging that yet-to-be-identified hoodlums attacked some persons in a location at Opanda village in Nimbo Community of Uzo-Uwani LGA.
“Police operatives attached to the Division raced to the scene and found three young men with degrees of machete cuts.
“They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are responding to treatment.
“The police commissioner urged residents of the area to remain calm and law-abiding.
“He also asked the residents to assist the police with useful information on the matter.”
