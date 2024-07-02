Hope for new state in South-East as bill passes first reading

A bill proposing the creation of a new state in Nigeria’s south-eastern region has cleared its first hurdle in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday.

The legislation seeks to carve out a new state from Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra states in the region.

This development comes amidst longstanding calls for increased states creation in the South-East, which currently has five states – the fewest of any geopolitical zone in Nigeria.

Proponents of the bill argue that a new state would bring about fairer representation and development opportunities for the region.

The bill proposes amending the Nigerian constitution to accommodate the new state. It reportedly outlines Orlu as the proposed capital and details the local government areas to be included.

It was sponsored by five members of the House comprising Amobi Ogah, Miriam Onuoha, Kama Nkemkama, Chinwe Nnabuife and Anayo Onwuegbu.

When created, Etiti State will have 11 local government areas drawn from the five states with the capital to be located at Lokpanta.

READ ALSO: Delta Senator, Nwoko, proposes creation of Anioma State, to join South-East zone

The bill is seeking to alter three sections of the 1999 constitution, to delete the word 36 and replace it with 37 to accommodate the new state and to insert the word Etiti, immediately after Enugu in the list of states contained in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

It also seeks to alter the listing of local governments areas according to states and transfer the 11 local government areas from their current states to the new state.

The local governments to be affected if the state is created are Isuikwuato and Umu-Nneochi (Abia), Orumba North and Orumba South (Anambra), Ivo and Ohaozara (Ebonyi), Aninri, Awgu and Oji River (Enugu) as well as Okigwe and Onuimo (Imo).

While passing the first reading signifies a preliminary step, the bill faces a long road ahead. It must now undergo further scrutiny and debate in the House before proceeding to a second reading and potential vote. Even if successful there, the bill would require further approval from the Senate and passage by a two-thirds majority in both chambers of the National Assembly.

The proposed state creation has sparked mixed reactions. While some in the Southeast see it as a positive step towards addressing regional imbalances, others have expressed concerns about the feasibility and potential economic impact. It is likely that the debate will intensify in the coming weeks as the legislative process unfolds.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now