Hope for students as ASUU, govt negotiations at ‘advanced stage’

Re-negotiation of the 2009 agreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reached an advanced stage, according to the union.

The union urged its members to stay focused until “the struggle” was over.

ASUU announced this, on Sunday, in a memo titled “Strike bulletin number 6,” which was signed by its National President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, and distributed to all union branches.

In the memo, Osodeke stated that the union had five meetings with members of the Federal Government, two of which were with Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education.

An excerpt from the memo read, “Our iron-cast resolve has forced the government to sit down and negotiate with us.

“We have had five meetings with the Federal Government team and two meetings with the Minister of Education.

“The renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement is progressing smoothly and has reached an advanced stage. However, we must remain focused to the end of this struggle.

“The University Transparency and Accountability Solution has been tested for the third time. So far, the National Information Technology Development Agency has tested UTAS and University Peculiar Personnel and Payroll System, and will start testing the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System by next week. We are undeterred by the antics of some government officials in this respect.

Read also: ASUU issue more complicated than Nigerians think – Lai Mohammed

“It is clear that hunger, misinformation, distortion of facts, intimidation and other sundry acts of arm-twisting have failed to break our resolve to date; they should not break us now.

“Ignore fake news and divisive information emanating from social media and a section of the press. If in doubt over any issue, contact your chairperson for correct information.

“We are at the threshold of victory. Let us keep faith with the union. A people united can never be defeated.”

The union embarked on a warning strike on February 14 over the Federal Government’s refusal to honour agreements signed by both parties.

However, ASUU had extended the strike three times since then.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now