Hospitals reach full capacity in Madagascar, as covid-19 cases surge

Health authorities in Madagascar are reportedly having a tough time containing the COVID-19 pandemic as public hospitals in the country have reportedly reached full capacity.

The situation has also forced local hospitals to only admit patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19 as cases continue to increase in the Indian Ocean island nation.

According to a report by Bloomberg, five public hospitals in the capital Antananarivo had already announced that they could no longer cope with the influx of patients.

Cases of the virus have continued to be on the rise after the country became popular when President Andry Rajoelina

launched a local herbal remedy called “Covid Organics” or CVO back in April, which he says can prevent and cure the novel COVID-19.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) had earlier stated that

Madagascar’s COVID Organics (CVO) cannot effectively cure coronavirus as claimed.

The institute came to the conclusion in a report days ago after subjecting the herb to scientific analysis.

The report came two months after the herbal product was donated to Nigeria for Covid-19 cure by the government of Madagascar.

The country had donated the herbal tea to Nigeria through Guinea-Bissau President, Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

