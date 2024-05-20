Hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu to remain in DSS custody as court rejects transfer request

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday dismissed a request by Mohammed Tukur Mamu, a hostage negotiator during the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, for transfer from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) to Kuje Prison.

Mamu is detained by the DSS on charges of “terrorism financing” following his arrest in February.

The judge in his ruling said the court considered several factors, including the security situation at various custodial facilities in the country.

He said the defendant failed to refute the claim by the prosecution that there have been rampant jailbreaks in the country.

The judge also held that the failure of the defendant to controvert that claim in the counter-affidavit filed by the prosecution amounted to an admission of the fact.

According to him, the defendant equally failed to show that his health needs could not be met at the DSS detention facility.

He, thereafter, fixed June 3, 4, 5 and 6 for continuation of the trial.

Mamu’s lawyers had demanded his transfer to a correctional facility, citing concerns over his safety and wellbeing in DSS custody.

Mamu, who is also the publisher of Desert Herald newspaper, has however denied any wrongdoing.

