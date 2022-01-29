Sports
Hosts Cameroon progress to AFCON semis with win over Gambia
The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have reached the semifinals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after seeing off Gambia.
After a goalless first half, Karl Toko Ekambi scored two second-half goals to send the hosts to the final four with a 2-0 victory.
Ekambi headed the Lions ahead in the 50th minute, glancing in from Collins Fai’s right-wing cross.
Read Also: Salah nets decisive penalty as Egypt set up Morocco AFCON Q'final clash
He scored his second of the day just seven minutes later when he finished at the back post following Martin Hongla’s low delivery.
Cameroon will now play either Egypt or Morocco in the semi-final on Thursday, with the final billed for next Sunday.
The other quarterfinal ties are between Burkina Faso vs Tunisia and Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea.
