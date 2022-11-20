Sports
Hosts Qatar lose to Ecuador as 2022 World Cup kicks off
Hosts Qatar started their World Cup campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament on Sunday.
A first-half double by Enner Valencia secured the win for the South Americans, whose quality and physicality gave the hosts a tough time to handle.
The quadrennial competition kicked off after a beautiful opening ceremony at Al Bayt before Felix Sanchez’s men, who have been together in camp for the last six months to prepare for the tournament, fell to a loss.
Read Also: World best player Benzema ruled out of World Cup
Qatar has nervous and disjointed performance and they stay bottom of Group A.
With African champions Senegal and three-time finalists the Netherlands to come, this looked like Qatar’s easiest game on paper but they were totally outplayed.
Star men Almoez Ali and captain Hassan Al Haydos were both substituted with 20 minutes remaining, and the side were unable to muster a shot on target.
Qatar will face Senegal on Friday before meeting Netherlands in their final group game upper Tuesday.
