Hotel owner in police net for torturing youth to death in Imo

One Ibe Obasi, 38, a hotel owner, has been arrested by operatives of the Imo State Police Command for allegedly torturing a youth in Obowo Local Government Area of the State to death.

According to a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, on Sunday, the incident happened on Saturday.

He disclosed that the suspect had been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

He said: “Operatives of Obowo Divisional Headquarters have arrested the owner of ‘Our Guest House’, Umulogho, Obowo, Ibe Obasi, 38yrs, who was allegedly involved in the murder of a 25-year-old Ebuka Udemba, ‘m’, an indigene of Umuokpa in Obowo LGA of Imo State.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was tortured and locked up inside the generator room of the said guest house by the suspect and two others at large, where he suffocated to death, on the accusation of stealing a customer’s handset.

“Accordingly, the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Owerri, for consolidation of the ongoing investigation. He has provided useful information that will assist the determined operatives in arresting all the suspects in connection to the case.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCID to carry out a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the remote circumstances surrounding the death of the victim and ensure that all the suspects involved are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“While commiserating with the families, friends, and relatives of the victim, the Commissioner of Police strongly condemns the cruel act and calls on the people of Obowo LGA, particularly residents of Umulogho to refrain from taking laws into their own hands as the command is on top of the situation and has commenced a thorough investigation to apprehend the suspects linked to the case of murder and bring them to book.”

