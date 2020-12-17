Hotel Rwanda movie hero sues airline for ‘aiding his kidnap’

Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, has filed a lawsuit against a Greek charter flight company for aiding his alleged kidnap and repatriation to Rwanda.

In the suit, Paul said that in August, he intended to visit Burundi for a speaking engagement but when he boarded a private flight in Dubai he was instead flown to Rwanda.

The civil lawsuit which was filed in Texas on Wednesday also alleges that the charter company, GainJet, agreed to facilitate the journey because of its close relationship with officials in Kigali.

According to reports, a similar case is expected be lodged in Belgium where Rusesabagina holds citizenship.

Rusesabagina, a government critic and leader of the opposition, Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change, had earlier appeared in a Kigali court, where he was accused of complicity of and forming or joining an irregular armed group.

His opposition group is said to have an armed wing called the National Liberation Front.

Rusesabagina is credited with saving more than 1,200 Rwandans by sheltering them in a hotel.

