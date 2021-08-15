Hours after announcing 12-hour curfew on three LGAs, Gov Lalong orders 24-hr curfew in Jos

Hours after announcing a dusk to dawn curfew in three Local Government Areas of Plateau State, Jos North, Jos South and Bassa respectively, Governor Simon Bako Lalong has directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos North “to contain further security threats” revealed by intelligence reports.

Announcing the 24-hour restriction through a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Simon Macham, Lalong said the directives which to take effect from 2pm on Sunday, August 15, 2021, “is a 24-hour curfew that will come into effect in Jos North Local Government Area.”

“This (curfew) is necessitated by security reports which indicate rising threats to the safety of lives and properties within the Local Government.

“The Governor, therefore, urges citizens to abide by the curfew and remain indoors to allow security agencies maintain law and order and deal with those bent on causing chaos.

“The Governor says the 24 hour curfew in Jos North Local Government will remain in force until further notice.

“Again, citizens are to note that the 24 hour curfew in Jos North will take effect from 2pm today 15th August 2021,” the statement noted.

