Hours after Buhari declares Borno, Yobe, Adamawa stable, Boko Haram attacks three towns

A few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari declared that peace has been restored in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States, three towns in Borno and Adamawa States were attacked by Boko Haram insurgents on the night of December 24.

The simultaneous attacks happened in Chibok and Debiro in Biu local government areas of Borno and Garkida community in Gombi local government area of Adamawa, forcing the residents to flee into the bushes.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari at the induction and inauguration of newly acquired NAF MI-171E helicopter, two reactivated Alpha Jets and one L39ZA aircraft, all belonging to the Nigerian Air Force on Thursday, the President was quoted as saying:

“It is on record that one of our key promises to the Nigerian people is the resolve to maintain and leading in confronting the Boko Haram insurgency as well as other forms of criminality that bedevil our country.

“The successes we have achieved so far have restored some level of stability not only in the Borno and Yobe States but also in Adamawa State.”

But few hours after the President made the declaration, the insurgents struck in coordinated attacks.

A resident of Garkida community who spoke on phone with HumAngle said the attackers came into their village at about 9pm and shot sporadically, forcing the people to flee into bushes and the surrounding mountains to avoid being killed.

“As I am talking to you, the Boko Haram insurgents are still in our community. They came around 9pm and began shooting sporadically. Many of us had to run into the bushes and the mountain. I can’t say for now if anyone has been killed but they are still shooting.”

