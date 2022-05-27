Connect with us

Hours after dropping out of party’s primaries, Abaribe resigns from PDP

Published

2 hours ago

on

Abaribe

Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader, has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and resigned as Minority Leader in the National Assembly’s upper chamber.

Abaribe, who was a leading contender for the party’s governorship ticket in Abia State, had withdrawn from the primary 78 hours earlier.

In separate letters to the ward chairman of the PDP in the Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the President of the Senate in the National Assembly on Friday, he acknowledged his withdrawal from the PDP and as a minority leader in both the party and the Senate.

Abaribe cited illegality, impunity, and decision-making hesitancy as reasons for leaving the party.

He said his next move would be communicated at the appropriate time.

The letter addressed to the party’s ward Chairman was titled “Resignation of my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.”

It read in part, “I write to inform you of my decision to resign as a member of (the) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Read also :Sen Abaribe withdraws from Abia PDP guber primary, says it’s a charade

“This development is consequent upon the shameful display of illegality, impunity and undemocratic decision of the party and after due consultations with my constituents.”

In a separate letter to the President of the Senate, Senator Lawan Ahmed titled, “Notification of Resignation from the Membership of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Senate,” Abaribe wrote, “This is to notify you and my dear colleagues in the Senate that I have formally resigned my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party through my ward. This also means my resignation as (the) Minority Leader of the Senate.

“I wish to thank you and my dear colleagues in the Leadership of the Senate for the warm camaraderie we enjoyed while I was Minority Leader.”

Opinions

