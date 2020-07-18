Latest Metro

Hours after, gunmen release abducted wife of late Edo ex-speaker

July 18, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Hassana, the abducted wife of the late former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba, has been released by her captors.

The ex-speaker’s widow was abducted along the Lokoja-Abuja highway on her way to the burial of her husband who died on Saturday morning.

The gunmen kidnapped the woman and the driver of the car conveying the family to Auchi, the hometown of the deceased.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct ex-Edo speaker’s wife, driver on their way to his burial

A family source confirmed to journalists that on Saturday night she was released— about two hours ago.

“She has been released by the kidnappers,” the source simply said.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!