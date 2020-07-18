Hours after, gunmen release abducted wife of late Edo ex-speaker

Hassana, the abducted wife of the late former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba, has been released by her captors.

The ex-speaker’s widow was abducted along the Lokoja-Abuja highway on her way to the burial of her husband who died on Saturday morning.

The gunmen kidnapped the woman and the driver of the car conveying the family to Auchi, the hometown of the deceased.

A family source confirmed to journalists that on Saturday night she was released— about two hours ago.

“She has been released by the kidnappers,” the source simply said.

