Hours after I said Magu is ‘corrupt’, he was arrested, I’ve informants in Buhari’s house —Omokri

July 6, 2020
Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has claimed that there are informants in President Muhammadu Buhari’s house that feed him information about the president and his government.

Omokri was reacting to the alleged arrest of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Reports making the rounds in online media platforms claimed that Magu was arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) over alleged corruption.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Omokri, on Sunday night, said during an interview on a Channels Television programme, that corruption was made official under Buhari’s administration.

Following the alleged arrest of Magu, Omokri wrote in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @renoomokri, on (Monday) afternoon:

“During my interview with @SeynOkin on @ChannelsTV, I said “under General @MBuhari, corruption is official”. I said Magu of @OfficialEFCC is allegedly corrupt. 10 hours after my interview, Magu was arrested. I have informants in General @MBuhari’s house!”.

