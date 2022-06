Hours after Ondo attacks, terrorists reportedly invade Abuja estate, kidnap residents

Suspected bandits reportedly invaded Genuine Estate after EFAB Queens in Gwarinpa, a Federal Capital Territory estate, on Monday.

The assailants, equipped with bows, arrows, and machetes, carried out the attack in the early hours of Monday, according to reports.

Read also: MURIC warns of Boko Haram presence in South-West after Ondo attacks

Unconfirmed reports claim that a number of inhabitants were taken from the estate.

The attack comes just hours after a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, was attacked and numerous worshippers were killed.

More details later….

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now