Hours-long standoff ends as police kill one, arrest four other bank robbers in Abuja

Policemen from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command Saturday foiled a robbery attack on First Bank Plc branch in Mpape, Abuja.

The policemen shot dead a suspect and arrested four others who were trapped inside the banking hall.

They were trapped inside the bank for several hours following the arrival of the police operatives who cordoned off the building.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said: “Our operatives foiled a bank robbery. We stopped the robbers from raiding the bank. Four men were arrested while a suspect was killed.

“Investigation has commenced to determine how they entered the bank and other things.”

The incident caused huge traffic gridlock in the area as residents raced to the scene to see things for themselves when news of the foiled attack spread to Maitama and environs.

