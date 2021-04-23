House boy arrested for hacking madam to death | Ripples Nigeria

The Ondo State Police, on Thursday, paraded a house boy, Emmanuel Akpan, for allegedly hacking his madam, Mrs Febisola AdedayoMrs Febisola AdedayoMrs Febisola AdedayoMrs Febisola Adedayo, to death.

Akpan who had worked for Adedayo, a food canteen operator, for three years, reportedly killed her after one of his townsman, Goodness Ekpe, informed him (Akpan), that the deceased had a huge sum of money in the house.

The suspect was said to have used a cutlass to butcher the woman while she was sleeping at her house located at lfokanbale street, Ondo town, Ondo state.

After slaughtering the woman, the suspects ransacked the house and discovered only N3,500.

Disappointed, they stole her phones, jewellery and a generator before escaping to a village in Ogun State where they were arrested.

Akpan who was paraded alongside Ekpe at the Ondo State Police Command headquarters in Akure, confessed to newsmen, and blamed the act on the devil.

” l received information from my town boy, Goodness, that my madam has been keeping a lot of money in the house,” he said.

”He told me to kill her so that we can steal the money and run away.

“But after killing my madam, we could only find N3,500 in the house. We stole her phones, jewellery and generator and ran away to Ogun State where the police came to arrest us.

“I have been working with her for three years. I regret my action and I am begging for forgiveness from the police and my madam’s family.”

Ekpe, on his part, denied asking Akpan to kill his employer.

The Ondo State police commissioner, CP Bolaji Salami who paraded the suspects alongside other suspects, said they would be charged to court after investigation has been completed.

