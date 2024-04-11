House burnt by hoodlums belongs to relatives, not ex-gov Aku —Benue govt

The Benue State government has clarified reports that the house of a former governor of the state, Aper Aku in the Gboko area of the state was razed by hoodlums.

The state government stated that the house in question belongs to a relative of the former governor, and not the former governor himself.

There we’re reports that unknown thugs had attacked the residence on Monday and set it ablaze. But no lives were lost in the attack, as the police were able to rescue everyone within the building.

Deborah Aku, daughter of the late governor, had told journalists in Makurdi, the state capital that six occupants of the house were safely rescued and evacuated before the hoodlums burnt the house.

However, speaking on issue, Technical Advisor to the state governor on Media, Publicity, and Strategic Communication, Olomon Lorpev, in a statement, clarified the ownership of the house.

He stated that the house belonged to Ityungu Aku, a relative of the former governor.

Governor Hyacinth Alia described the attack as “barbaric” and condemned the destruction of any property within the state.

“While the governor of Benue State condemns in strong terms the destruction of any property within the state, it should be clear that the residence that was attacked belonged to Mr Ityungu Aku, a relative of the former governor, situated in Mbayion near the former Ter Gboko Akaahan Adi’s house,” Lorpev added.

