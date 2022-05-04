House Deputy Speaker, Wase raises alarm over kidnappings in constituency, opposes creation of new security outfit

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, on Wednesday, raised an alarm over the spate of kidnappings in his Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State.

Wase, who addressed the lawmakers during the debate of a motion on matter of urgent public importance moved by Abdullahi Salame during plenary, said his constituents are no longer safe with the kidnappers flooding to the constituency.

Salame had in his presentation called for the establishment of a national task force to combat insecurity.

But Wase opposed the establishment of a new security outfit, saying the existing outfits should be allowed to discharge their duties.

He said the creation of a new outfit was unconstitutional, adding that the existing ones should be strengthened to discharge their duties effectively.

The deputy speaker said: “We are trying to collapse agencies and today, we are asking for special task force. Even if you want to achieve that, it can’t come through motion; it has to come through a bill.

“Yes, I have the same concern with sponsor of the motion. I had just shared it with my leader. Virtually everyday in my constituency today, I have one kidnap report or the other.

“But the institutions of security are established either by the constitution and they have their respective roles. I will remind colleagues that Section 3 of the constitution is very clear.

“We cannot come and take away the powers of our security agencies as enshrined in our constitution through motion; it cannot work.”

