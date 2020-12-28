House of Reps denies apologising to Buhari over summon on insecurity

Nigeria’s House of Representatives, on Monday, refuted reports that it had apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari over the furor that followed his recent invitation to the National Assembly over the state of insecurity in the country.

The report was debunked in a statement issued on Monday by the spokesperson of the House, Ben Kalu, who said that the Presidency never sought for an apology from the House of Representatives for carrying out her constitutional responsibility to the Nigerian electorate.

Kalu stated that for the avoidance of doubt, the House never apologised to anyone for exercising her constitutional mandate and the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

According to Kalu, the House of Representatives under the leadership of Femi Gbajabiamila will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy in Nigeria.

He said; “It has come to the knowledge of the House that few sections of the media reported that the House apologized to the Presidency over the resolution of the House which arose from the motion sponsored by members from Borno State, requesting for the invitation of the President to brief the nation on the state of insecurity in the country.

“The President or the Presidency as the case may be, never sought for an apology from the House of Representatives for carrying out her constitutional responsibility to the Nigerian electorate. Where then did the media get the report that the House as an institution apologized to anyone? Media professionals are advised to uphold the ethics of their profession.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the House never apologized to anyone for exercising her constitutional mandate and the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy – the Legislature. We strongly believe that President Muhammadu Buhari subscribes to these democratic ethos and ideals as well,” Kalu added.

