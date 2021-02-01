House of Reps Deputy Speaker’s aide resigns, says ‘my integrity and peace of mind priceless’

Ahmad Tijjani Abubakar, a legislative aide to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase Idris, has resigned from his appointment with the lawmaker, saying his “integrity and peace of mind are more important to him.”

Abubakar, who tendered his resignation letter to the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Francis Akabueze, on January 27, said his integrity and peace of mind was affected by his job and position.

He also posted the letter on his Facebook page on Sunday and asked the Deputy Speaker to ensure the full payment of his salaries and other entitlements.

Abubakar wrote: “ALHAMDULILLAH. My integrity and peace of mind are priceless. One is off, the other is on the way. May ALLAH SWT continue to be our source of everything we need in the name of our Holy Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi wa Sallam.

“With all due respect sir, I write to notify you of my desire to resign my appointment as a Legislative Aide to Rt. Hon. Ahmad Idris Wase, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, on personal grounds effective from February 28, 2021, which is exactly one month from the date of this letter as required in paragraph 3 of my Letter of appointment dated 20th September 2019.

“Sir, I hope my unpaid 2019 arrears will be kindly credited to my account and also my other entitlements up to 28th February 2021.”

