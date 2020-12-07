House of Reps distances self from member’s call for Buhari’s impeachment

The House of Representatives has absolved itself from the call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment by its member, Kingsley Chinda.

Chinda, who represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State at the House of Representatives, made the call for Buhari’s impeachment in a statement on Sunday, and urged Nigerians regardless of political affiliation, tribe, or religion to compel lawmakers representing them at the House of Reps to start the process.

Chinda’s call for Buhari’s impeachment was in response to the rising cases of insecurity in the country, which have seen some other Nigerians making similar calls recently.

But in a statement later on Sunday, the House of Reps spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, described the call for Buhari’s impeachment by Chinda as a mere “opinion of a single member of the opposition party in the house.”

The statement read in part, “The attention of the House of Representatives and her leadership has been drawn to the press release by Hon Kingsley Chinda, titled “Nigeria saddled with the circus” circulated over most dailies on the 6th of December, 2020, where he called on constituents irrespective of political party, tribe or religion to compel their representatives to commence impeachment process against the president.

“This opinion of a single member of the opposition party in the house has been misinterpreted by journalists as the voice of the entire House of Representatives when it does not represent the weakest opinion of the minority-caucus of the 9th House. Even among the minority caucus, Hon Kingsley Chinda lost the opportunity to speak for the entire minority when he lost the minority leadership election to Hon Ndudi Elumelu the minority leader of the 9th Assembly, a wound that has refused to heal.

“It is the structure of the minority caucus leadership and majority caucus leadership that is recognized by the house as any statement not emanating from these and the spokesperson of the House does not in any way reflect either the minority, majority or general position of the 9th House of Representatives and should be disregarded.”

