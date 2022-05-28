Connect with us

House of Reps member defeats ex-APGA chairman, Umeh, in Anambra senatorial primary

Published

18 mins ago

on

Victor Umeh

The former National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, on Saturday lost the party’s primary election in Anambra Central Senatorial District.

Umeh was defeated by a member of the House of Representative from Anoacha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Federal Constituency, Ferdinard Dozie Nwankwo, in the election held in the constituency.

The Returning Officer, Elizabeth Nwokocha, who announced the election result, said Nwankwo polled 162 votes to defeat Umeh who got 152 votes.

READ ALSO: 2023: Victor Umeh urges South-West to support quest for Igbo presidency

The third aspirant, Uzu Okagbue, had 11 votes.

In his remark after the announcement of the result, Nwankwo thanked Governor Charles Soludo, the party’s National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye and the delegates for his success in the exercise.

He charged other aspirants to work with him in the 2023 general elections.

Opinions

