House of Reps member defeats ex-APGA chairman, Umeh, in Anambra senatorial primary

The former National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, on Saturday lost the party’s primary election in Anambra Central Senatorial District.

Umeh was defeated by a member of the House of Representative from Anoacha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Federal Constituency, Ferdinard Dozie Nwankwo, in the election held in the constituency.

The Returning Officer, Elizabeth Nwokocha, who announced the election result, said Nwankwo polled 162 votes to defeat Umeh who got 152 votes.

READ ALSO: 2023: Victor Umeh urges South-West to support quest for Igbo presidency

The third aspirant, Uzu Okagbue, had 11 votes.

In his remark after the announcement of the result, Nwankwo thanked Governor Charles Soludo, the party’s National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye and the delegates for his success in the exercise.

He charged other aspirants to work with him in the 2023 general elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now