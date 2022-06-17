House of Reps member, Shina Peller, to reveal new party Tuesday

A member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Shina Abiola Peller, will announce his new political party next Tuesday.

Peller dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, a few weeks after he had failed to clinch the party’s ticket for Oyo North Senatorial District.

In a letter addressed to the APC chairman in Ward 9, Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, the lawmaker said he left the party due to lack internal democracy in the party.

In a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, Peller said the APC has shown that the people from the grassroots and the youth would continue to be at the mercy of a few individuals at the top.

He added that the party’s style of democracy in Oyo State killed his conscience.

He wrote: “I’ve tried my best for APC, the party style of democracy in Oyo State kills my conscience and I’ve to put my people’s interest first.

“I’ve realized that the youths and the people will continue to be at the mercy of a few at the top. I’ll announce my new political party on 21|06| 22.”

