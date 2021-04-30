House of Reps seek permanent solution to recurring doctors' strike in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

The House of Representatives has reassured that it would put in place a mechanism to end the incessant doctors’ strike in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila during a meeting with the Ministers of Health and Finance, the Accountant General of the Federation, and members of Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the Speaker, it was necessary to know the status of the suspended strike in terms of understanding between NARD and the Federal Government.

“There was a need to ensure that agreement reached before the strike was suspended on the part of the government was implemented.

“The National Assembly must know what it could do to ensure that the demands of NARD were met.

“My concern and that of Nigerians is the consequences that will follow if we do not fulfill our part as government,” he said.

In his remarks, Rep. Tanko Sununu, the House Chairman of Healthcare Service said that following several pleas and negotiations, the Resident Doctors decided to suspend their strike.

He said that the meeting became necessary in order to inform relevant organs on the development and the promise made for NARD to suspend the strike.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the NARD on April 10 suspended its strike that lasted for 10 days.

The National President of the Association, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi said the strike was suspended due to the association’s responsibility to Nigerians and the fact that the government has met some of the demands.

