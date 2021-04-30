 House of Reps seek permanent solution to recurring doctors' strike in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

House of Reps seek permanent solution to recurring doctors’ strike in Nigeria

Published

4 hours ago

on

Reps vow to take action against MDAs failing to implement budget

The House of Representatives has reassured that it would put in place a mechanism to end the incessant doctors’ strike in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila during a meeting with the Ministers of Health and Finance, the Accountant General of the Federation, and members of Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the Speaker, it was necessary to know the status of the suspended strike in terms of understanding between NARD and the Federal Government.

“There was a need to ensure that agreement reached before the strike was suspended on the part of the government was implemented.

“The National Assembly must know what it could do to ensure that the demands of NARD were met.

Read also: House of Reps mandates CBN to suspend recapitalisation of micro-finance banks

“My concern and that of Nigerians is the consequences that will follow if we do not fulfill our part as government,” he said.

In his remarks, Rep. Tanko Sununu, the House Chairman of Healthcare Service said that following several pleas and negotiations, the Resident Doctors decided to suspend their strike.

He said that the meeting became necessary in order to inform relevant organs on the development and the promise made for NARD to suspend the strike.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the NARD on April 10 suspended its strike that lasted for 10 days.

The National President of the Association, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi said the strike was suspended due to the association’s responsibility to Nigerians and the fact that the government has met some of the demands.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations5 days ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations6 days ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations6 days ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga
Sports5 hours ago

Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga

Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona shockingly fell 2-1 to Granada at Camp Nou on Thursday night as the Ronald Koeman’s...
Sports2 days ago

UCL: Man City take control of PSG tie after comeback win in Paris

Manchester City are in control of their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain after securing a 2-1 first leg...
Sports2 days ago

Ordega leaves China, joins Spanish club Levante on two-year contract

Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega has completed a move from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua to Spanish Iberdola side Levante. The...
Sports2 days ago

Federer to auction Grand Slam shoes, racquets, others to support foundation

Roger Federer is set to auction off some of the items he used on court during his journey to a...
Sports3 days ago

Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi

Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...

Latest Tech News

Tech19 hours ago

One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky

At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Tech23 hours ago

Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
News2 days ago

Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
News3 days ago

Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
News4 days ago

OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
News6 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...