House of Reps to inaugurate committee, assume Rivers Assembly duties

The House of Representatives is set to inaugurate an ad-hoc committee on Tuesday to assume the legislative functions of the suspended Rivers State House of Assembly.

This action follows President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, citing escalating tensions between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state assembly. The President, invoking Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), suspended both the governor and the assembly for an initial period of six months, appointing Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as Sole Administrator.

Despite widespread criticism from prominent Nigerians who questioned the President’s authority to suspend a democratically elected governor, both chambers of the National Assembly ratified the emergency rule, asserting that it was in the interest of public peace and order.

The House of Representatives, during its plenary session, resolved to establish a special committee to fulfill the suspended assembly’s legislative duties, as permitted by Section 11 of the constitution.

In a statement released on Sunday, House Spokesman Akin Rotimi emphasized that the presidential proclamation was subject to thorough legislative review and amendments to reinforce democratic safeguards and maintain checks and balances.

“One of the most consequential amendments was the designation of the National Assembly – rather than the Federal Executive Council – as the oversight authority for all regulations issued under the emergency arrangement,” Rotimi stated.

“In line with Section 5 of the State of Emergency (Rivers State) Proclamation, 2025, and pursuant to Section 11(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the House has constituted a dedicated ad-hoc committee to monitor implementation and ensure that governance in the state remains within the bounds of constitutionalism and rule of law,” the statement read.

The committee will be chaired by House Leader Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, with the House Minority Whip serving as Deputy Chairman. Other members include Isiaka Ibrahim, Idris Wase, Muktar Betara, Sada Soli, Abiodun Faleke, Amos Daniel, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, Blessing Onuh, Iduma Igariwey, Shehu Rijau, Oluwole Oke, Etinosa Amadi, Patrick Umoh, James Barka, Alex Egbona, Isa Anka, and Fatima Talba. Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi will head the committee’s secretariat.

The statement concluded that the House of Representatives is determined “to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and ensure that the extraordinary measures undertaken during the emergency period remain subject to legislative oversight, guided by transparency, accountability, and the best interest of the good people of Rivers State.”

