News
House of Reps urge Nigerian govt to immortalise late Diya
The House of Representatives on Tuesday, urged the Federal Government to immortalize the late Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya who died on Sunday.
The motion was made during plenary by member representing Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East Federal Constituency, Kolapo Osunsanya, following the observation of a minute silence in honour of the late former Chief of Staff, with a resolution to send a delegation to visit the deceased’s family in Lagos.
Read also:Police arraigns House of Reps member nabbed with $498,100
The death of Gen. Diya who was the second in command to the late military dictator, Sani Abacha, was announced by his son, Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on Sunday morning, barely a week to his 79th birthday.
He was appointed Chief of General Staff (CGS) in 1993 and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994 and was second in command and the de facto vice president of Nigeria under Abacha from 1994 as the CGS.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...