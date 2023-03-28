House of Reps urge Nigerian govt to immortalise late Diya

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, urged the Federal Government to immortalize the late Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya who died on Sunday.

The motion was made during plenary by member representing Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East Federal Constituency, Kolapo Osunsanya, following the observation of a minute silence in honour of the late former Chief of Staff, with a resolution to send a delegation to visit the deceased’s family in Lagos.

The death of Gen. Diya who was the second in command to the late military dictator, Sani Abacha, was announced by his son, Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on Sunday morning, barely a week to his 79th birthday.

He was appointed Chief of General Staff (CGS) in 1993 and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994 and was second in command and the de facto vice president of Nigeria under Abacha from 1994 as the CGS.

