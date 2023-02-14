House on the Rock speaks on pastor detained for brandishing AK-47 during service

Following the arrest and detention of a pastor, Uche Aigbe, for brandishing an AK-47 rifle on the alter, House on the Rock Church has issued a reaction to clarify the incident.

It was gathered that a police inspector, Musa Audu, handed the gun over to the Abuja-based pastor.

Police Force Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the force had commenced investigation into the incident.

However, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, the Church described Aigbe as a dedicated and exemplary pastor.

The church noted that the pastor displayed the gun to illustrate the message being preached, adding the Church forbids any sort of violence.

READ ALSO:SocialMediaTrends: More on Fani-Kayode, Chrisland School & the Abuja pastor with AK-47

The statement reads in part: “Pastor Uche has been a leader in House On The Rock since 1999 and has always shown exemplary leadership. However, even with the best of intentions, he realises that carrying a gun to illustrate the message was ill-advised and regrettable.

“Without hesitation Oastor Uche has acknowledged the gravity of his actions and apologises unreservedly for them.

“As a church House On The Rock rejects all forms of violence and we stand in the good news gospel of Jesus Christ which embraces peace and goodwill for all mankind.

“We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they carry out their investigations into the incident, and we will continue to engage internally to ensure this break in protocol does not happen again.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now