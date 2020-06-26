Housewife allegedly poisons eight-year-old stepson to death

A 20-year-old housewife, Murja Ibrahim has allegedly poisoned her eight-year-old step-son, Habibu Ibrahim in Katsina State.

The father of the victim, Sani Ibrahim of Jidadi village, Dandune Local Government Area of the state, reported the incident to the Dandume Police Division.

In a statement issued by Gamboh Isiah, spokesperson of the Katsina State Police, confirmed the incident.

According to him, the suspect has been arrested and is presently under investigation.

Read also: Suspected bandits reportedly kill seven in Katsina communities

“One Ibrahim Sani of Jidadi village in Dandume LGA reported at Dandume Police Division, that his second wife, Murja, poisoned his 8-year-old son, Habibu Ibrahim.

“A team visited the scene and moved the body of the victim to the General Hospital, Funtua where he was confirmed dead by the attending physician.

The suspect has been arrested and is presently assisting in our investigation,” he said.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions