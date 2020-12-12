Housewife arrested for stabbing ex-councillor to death in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a housewife, Ihuoma Amadi, for allegedly stabbing her husband, Kinikanwo Amadi, a former Supervisory Councillor in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state, to death over a domestic disagreement.

A friend and political associate of the deceased who revealed this on Friday, December 11, on his Facebook page, said the couple had engaged in the disagreement which lasted for more than a month, before the fight that led to the death of the former councilor.

The incident was said to have happened in the couple’s residence at Nkpolu-Rumuigbo, a suburb of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Kinikanwo, also known as ‘Skin’, was reportedly stabbed several times by Ihuoma on the abdomen, chest, and arms.

A female relative to the victim who spoke on the condition of anonymity, narrated that Ihuoma had called her own husband around 10pm over the fight that broke out between the couple.

“At past 10pm, Ihuoma called my husband that ‘Skin’ was disturbing her, that my husband should come. It was late, so my husband was a bit reluctant to leave the house.

“Around 11pm, a man rushed to our house to inform my husband that his brother is seriously bleeding and needed help. When we got there, he was already being taken to the hospital.

“When I asked the woman what happened, she said her husband had broken a beer bottle and while they were trying to retrieve it from him, the bottle touched him.”

The victim’s brother, Clinton Amadi, described the development as shocking and called on youths in the area to keep calm.

“The whole thing came to me as a shock. I was called that my brother had been stabbed. Before I got there, he was already in coma. He is dead and in the mortuary. He has been having problems with his wife for a while now. I called the police and they have also come.”

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, said the suspect has been arrested while investigations have begun in earnest.

