How APC can retain power beyond 2023 – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday gave the All Progressives Congress (APC) tips on how to overcome the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) threat in the 2023 general elections and beyond.

Lawan, who addressed members of the APC Youth Lobby Committee who visited him at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, urged the party to deepen democracy at all levels.

He said delivering on key promises the APC made to Nigerians would further boost the confidence of Nigerians in the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Senate President said: “When we sit at a table like this, and many decisions will be taken, why can’t we have youth representation? Because that is what will help them understand the logic, the philosophy of such decisions when they are taken and, therefore, they are better prepared to be in a position to do the same when they eventually become leaders.

“You can deal with youth matters, but I believe that you should also be part of major circles of the party.

READ ALSO: How National Assembly passed the PIA – Lawan

“APC, at the risk of being very partisan, is blessed more than all the political parties in Nigeria today, because we control the federal government, the two chambers of the National Assembly, we have about 22 or 23 states and a majority of state houses of assembly, chairmen of councils, and councilors.

“This is a huge and massive blessing for our party but also a huge responsibility for it, because the party must succeed at the federal level.

“At the states that we control, we must continue to show the best examples on how good governance is enshrined and sustained and, of course, at the council levels.

“If we do that, we will be in power for as long as God wants us to be, and that will be a very long time. I don’t want to risk quoting a figure. PDP did and it became a curse.”

Join the conversation

Opinions