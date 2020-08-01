How Aribo celebrated winning Young Player, Goal of season awards

Super Eagles and Rangers of Scotland star, Joe Aribo has expressed his excitement following the winning of two key awards at the club.

Aribo bagged the young player of the season award at the club, as well as the goal of the season title.

The 24-year-old had a superb campaign, having linked up with Rangers from Charlton Athletic last summer.

He scored nine goals in 48 appearances for the club this season, to help Rangers remain in the Europa League and also finish second in the league.

Young player of the season 🏆

Goal of the season 🥇

Thanks to God 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AkZF231uaT — Joe Aribo (@J_Aribo19) July 31, 2020

Aribo was one of Rangers’ best players in pre-season games ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The midfielder scored two sublime goals in the games against Motherwell and Coventry City.

The Scottish league season will begin on Saturday, with Rangers opening their campaign against Aberdeen.

Rangers are also in the last 16 of the Europa League.

