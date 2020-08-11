How can a country that pardons terrorists plan to kill a man for blasphemy? Apostle Suleiman reacts

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, on Tuesday condemned the conviction of a musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, for blasphemy by a sharia court in Kano.

The preacher said on his Twitter handle that it was ironic that country which pardoned Boko Haram fighters could support the killing of a man for blasphemy.

The Upper Sharia Court had on Monday sentenced Sharif-Aminu to death by hanging for blaspheming Prophet Muhammed.

Suleiman wrote: “A country that pardons terrorists wants to kill a man for blasphemy. I am sure even Saudi Arabia is shocked… the worst form of deception is self-deceit.”

