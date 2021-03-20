How can I dump malaria for cancer? Wike insists he can't leave PDP for APC | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has once again vowed never to follow the band wagon and defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing such a move as opting to cure himself of malaria only to settle for cancer.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Pidgin on Friday, Wike said though the PDP has it’s own internal problems in the wake of the various crises that have been rocking the party, they cannot be compared to the issues facing the APC.

Asked by the interviewer if he would ever contemplate leaving the PDP for the APC, Wike reacted in shock and said:

“Leave for where? I presently have malaria and is it cancer I will go and look for?

“Why are you talking like this? I have malaria that can be treated easily and I will go and look for cancer that will kill me immediately?

“Is the APC a party? A party that has killed Nigerians? No way, I can’t leave the PDP for such a party. Any fight we engage in the PDP is inside the PDP and that is where I will fight. If they like, they injure me there or I injure them but I won’t ever run away. Though I know they cannot injure me.

“That is where we will fight our fight but to leave the PDP that has common malaria for the APC that has cancer, no, it can’t happen.

“See, let me tell you, the APC has stage four cancer and when doctors say you have stage four cancer, just tell your God that it has happened as you can never survive. That is what the APC has. So it will be impossible for me to defect to catch their cancer.”

Answering to a question on whether he is a corrupt politician, Wike said:

“I will not say I am corrupt but I will say though I am not a perfect man, I like money like every other person. If I don’t have money, how will I pay my children’s school fees? If I don’t have money, how will I pay the bills for my sick mother who is in the hospital?”

In clear reference to his predecessor and mortal enemy, Rotimi Amaechi, who once claimed in an interview that he does not like money, Wike added:

“Anyone, especially politicians who say they don’t like money are liars. They like money but will come out to say they don’t like money. ”

