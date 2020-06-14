‘How come this man was not a thief until he died?’ Former First Lady, Maryam Abacha says her late husband never stole

Former First Lady, Maryam Abacha, Sunday described as outright lies reports of the Federal Government discovering funds allegedly stolen by the late Head of State, Sani Abacha.

Abacha died on June 8, 1998.

The federal government had in March received $311million from the United States and the Island of Jersey as part of funds recovered from the family of the late dictator.

In a chat with journalists in Kano, the ex-first lady said it was evil to speak ill of the dead.

She said: “How come this man was not a thief until he died? What is this amount of money after 22 years you say oh we have found this amount of money and we’re bringing it back?

“It is a shame to tell lies about a dead man! It is a shame to tell lies on your leader. If he had done wrong, God knows. If other people are putting the wrong on him, it is a matter of time.

“They will kneel down like America is kneeling down now. Anybody that is evil will kneel down just like this coronavirus has come to shut this world.”

Mrs. Abacha claimed that her late husband helped a lot of people who had stopped greeting her.

“He worked in Kano and he planted Kano people in several places. But there are people he helped a lot but they are not even greeting me now for no reason. They just hate us. But why? It is haram and Allah is watching us,” the ex-first lady added.

