How #EndSARS protests stalled distribution of CACOVID palliatives —PTF

Sani Aliyu, coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, had said 95 per cent of CACOVID palliatives have been distributed.

He said that the #EndSARS protests delayed the distribution exercise as it paved way for hoodlums to loot warehouses across the country.

Mr Aliyu who spoke at the PTF briefing in Abuja said the violence that erupted when hoodlums hijacked peaceful EndSars protests to wreck havoc delayed distribution of relief materials donated by the private sector coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

“I also wanted to briefly talk about the recent violence and looting that followed the #EndSARS demonstrations. We know this has affected CACOVID and their ability to deliver palliatives,” he said.

Read also: CACOVID reacts to looting of palliatives in different states

“Nevertheless, we would like to acknowledge and commend CACOVID for their efforts in donating palliatives to the public.

“Through their generosity and altruism, they have resourced significant amount of money in order to contribute to the palliative response in the country.”

Aliyu, in his speech, confirmed that the palliatives have been distributed despite the looting spree across the country.

“We can confirm that the donation initiative is currently 95 percent complete, even though we have seen a lot of looting of some of the warehouses under the state governments,” he said.

“State governments that have received the donations are responsible for the distribution of these palliatives to their local government areas.”

Aliyu, thereafter, pleaded with beneficiaries of the palliatives to cooperate with the state and local governments.

“We welcome the plan by CACOVID to provide detailed information on the resources that they have put in, not only for the palliative exercise but also for the donations they have made to government and other parts of the COVID response,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions