How Enyeama’s style of play motivates me — Ezenwa

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa has revealed ex-international, Vincent Enyeama, as his biggest motivation in his career as a goalleeper.

Enyeama, 37, during his playing days, represented Nigeria at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups and the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup.

The former Lille and Maccabi Tel Aviv shot-stopper also won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with the Eagles, and has been rated as one of the best goalkeepers in Africa in the last decade.

“My favourite goalkeeper that gives me motivation is Vincent Enyeama,” Ezenwa said in a video interview on Super Eagles Twitter handle.

“The first time in the Nigerian Professional Football League, in 2006, when I signed my first professional contract, everything he did then when he was at Enyimba, that’s the same way I was dressing – the cutting of jersey and every other thing.

“I love him so much, he’s my mentor, even to this day I keep talking to him, trying to learn more from him because from watching him play for the country he gives me so much joy because there is this charisma in him.

“You will never see him panic, the confidence in him that he carries to a game is what I’ve always learned from him and I think it’s paying off for me and he’s a man I will never forget.”

Ezenwa represented Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but did not feature in any of the three group matches, as Francis Uzoho had been Gernot Rohr’s first choice.

