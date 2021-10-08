How fans reacted to Super Eagles’ shock loss to CAR in WCQ

Fans have reacted harshly to the shock 1-0 defeat handed to the Super Eagles of Nigeria by the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic on Thursday.

It was the first time both teams are meeting, and the game was the matchday three encounter of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

A Karl Namnganda’s 91st minute goal was all it took to humble the Super Eagles, who had beaten Liberia 2-0 and Cape Verde 2-1 in their previous World Cup qualifying matches.

Spectators at the Teslim Balogun Stadium had supported the Eagles from the start to the end, but ended up booing their own players after the late goal stunned the crowd.

Fans on social media took to their handles to also express their disappointment, with many calling for the sack of team coach, Gernot Rohr.

Read Also: BREAKING… Poor Eagles stunned by Central African Republic in Lagos

In other quarters, some reactions suggested that the players may have lacked the motivation to execute the game as expected, seeing that they are reportedly being owed bonuses from their previous outings.

Other social media users joked that the team had expected cash promises from wealthy Nigerians ahead of the game to boost their desire to win.

Recall that the depleted Super Eagles team that sealed a 2-1 victory over Cape Verde last month were rewarded the sum of N20m as promised by Air Peace owner, Allen Ifechukwu Onyema before the game.

Read Also: Keep fighting until 2022 World Cup ticket is in our hands, Dare charges Eagles

The Eagles will be facing the Wild Beasts again on Sunday in the matchday four clash of the World Cup qualifiers, as the race for the World Cup ticket continues.

Despite Thursday’s defeat, Nigeria sit at the top of Group C with six points from their wins over Liberia and Cape Verde.

See other reactions:

Join the conversation

Opinions