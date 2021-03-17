How FG will address Nigeria’s road transportation challenges – Minister | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, said on Wednesday the Federal Government is working hard to address many of the challenges plaguing the road transportation in the country.

Saraki, who disclosed this at the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation Engagement Series for the Road sub-sector of the Transportation Industry, listed measures taken by the government to address the challenges in the sector.

Represented at the forum by a Deputy Director in the ministry, the minister said road is the most accessible and widely used mode of transportation across the world.

She said: “To ensure we reap the benefits of AfCFTA through the road, the Federal Ministry of Transportation has established a vehicle transit under the public-private partnership arrangement which will be across the nation – Ogun, Anambra, Kaduna, Enugu, Edo, and others.

“The borders and state highways will be regulated, facilitate the creation of trade offices in Oyo, Katsina, Ogun, Bornu, and others. Also, some of the road works are completed or at an advanced stage.”

