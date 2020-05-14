How I cured myself, wife of covid-19 —Okupe, ex-aide to Jonathan

Doyin Okupe has revealed that he took copious amount of ginger, garlic, tumeric and lemon to cure himself and his wife of COVID-19 infection.

Okupe, a former aide of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, also said that he took enough medications like Hydroxychloroquine, and Azithromycin, among others to get rid of the dreaded virus.

Okupe, who tested positive for the virus in April alongside his wife, were discharged on May 12, from an isolation center in Ogun State after testing negative twice for the virus.

However, in a post he shared on Wednesday evening he said:

“The medications I took for my covid19 virus infections.

Hydroxychloroquine, 400mg daily for 2days.there after 400mg daily for 3days.

Azithromycin 500mg daily for 10 days. Zinc sulphate 100mg daily till today Vitamin C 1200 mg daily till now.

I had malaria while on admission. Was effectively treated with an anti malaria. I also developed cough after about a week and was effectively treated by fairly large dose of Augmentine for 7 days.

I must say that there is no universal medical consensus on a specific treatment regime for covid19. Also most of d drugs being used in different centres worldwide are not backed by any detailed or extensive research work anywhere in the world.. Most scientific works and studies currently going on have limited scientific acceptability either because the samples used are too scanty, sometimes as low as 40 to 60, or because controls do not exists. It will take another 4 to 6 months before results of credible works are available.

However the humongous nature of the global emergency make it impossible for countries not to explore experimental drugs that show any possibility or potential to contain the virus.

In my own case I commenced treatment with the hydroxychloroquine regime 4 days to my isolation. This is because I read extensively on various options of treatment for covid 19 and I follow the global debate on its pros & cons of d treatment. With my medical background and local consultation with colleagues I already made up my mind that the chloroquine regime was so far the most promising. I ordered for the drugs just in case someone close or even I should unfortunately pick up the virus.

I MUST WARN HERE THAT IF UU HV CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS , U WILL NEED TO CONSULT YR PHYSICIAN BEFORE U TAKE HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE. I DID. so I was advised to use 200mg twice daily instead of 400mg twice daily for 2days.

After I put my wife and I on the treatment my low grade fever disappeared completely and my wife’s bone pains too. Personally I blv the combination works. Lagos uses anti viral drugs and they also get good results.

However the scientific truth we know about treatment for viral infection is that ultimately what eventually works is the innate capability of the immune system of individual patients. It is the immunity level that eventually decide the course of the infection in each individual. That is why age and ore existing comobidity factors are crucial to survival and wellbeing.

Hence for those who are not sick, you should ingest immune boosting drugs and preparations . Like zinc SULPHATE, immunace, RELOAD and similar immunity enhancing drugs.

I also took copious amount of ginger, garlic, tumeric and lemon. In kaduna I am told that they add dongoyaro leaves to the above mixture and drink liberally.

As a tip also, it is known that when the virus first gain access to the body it stays in the nasal cavity and the throat for 2 to 3days. In this position the virus itself is vulnerable. It does naturally in temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius. If at this stage u can consume large quantities of hot water wt lemon u can abort the attack.

READ ALSO: Wike extends relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown in Rivers LGAs till Sunday

My Advice

Pursue personal safety at whatever cost. Stay at home. Dont visit and dont recieve visitors. Check drivers maids and aides. Since its may be difficult to gauge their compliance, either reduce to the barest minimum or do without. Those that must stay must be made to be resident and movements restricted. Maintain physical distancing if u must ho out. Comply wt the hygiene protocols as recommended by NCDC.

Fortify yrself daily wt immune boosters.

At the slightest sign of trouble, fever, catarrh and or cough get help instant.

I hope someone finds this piece useful.”

Join the conversation

Opinions