Metro
‘How I discovered my son’s COVID-19 status,’ Says Fani-Kayode’s ex wife, Chikwendu
Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, said on Wednesday she discovered in court that one of her sons has COVID-19.
The woman appeared at the Customary Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Tuesday for hearing of the child paternity suit she filed against the ex-minister.
READ ALSO: Estranged wife of Fani-Kayode, Precious Chikwendu, tells court ex-husband is impotent
The former beauty queen, who disclosed this on her Instagram page, said she would continue to release evidence against Fano-Kayode until he grants her access to the children.
Chikwendu added that she would keep fighting to see her four sons.
Read her statement below:
