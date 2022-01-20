How I escaped bomb attack in Kaduna 2014 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday revealed how he escaped a bomb attack in Kaduna about eight years ago.

The President, who addressed the crowd during the commissioning of Kawo Bridge in Kaduna, refused to rule out the possibility of staying in the state at the end of his eight-year rule in 2023.

He commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai for initiating laudable projects in the state.

Buhari began a two-day working visit to the state on Thursday.

He said: “The criminals wanted to blow me up. But my escort somehow stopped them. Before we came to this bridge, they became so desperate and there was a small market or something like that here.

“They detonated the bomb but God protected us and here I am again. Thank you very much, Your Excellency, and remarkably, you became my governor. I don’t think I have any input in your becoming the governor.

“Zainab Ahmed also became my minister of finance. I didn’t know she is a daughter of a gentleman I respect. This is a fabulous coincidence and I thank God for it. Therefore, I have taken your loyalty for granted.”

