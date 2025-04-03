‘How I survived in kidnappers’ den,’ says NYSC boss, Tsiga

The former Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Maharazu Tsiga (retd), said on Thursday he came out alive from the kidnappers’ den by the mercies of God.

Tsiga stated this when he and 18 other victims were reunited with their families by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, in Abuja.

Tsiga regained his freedom after spending 56 days in captivity.

He was abducted from his hometown of Tsiga, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State on February 5, alongside nine other residents.

The ex-NYSC boss said his safe return should be celebrated.

He said: “The day before yesterday, on the mountain where I was staying, unexpectedly, we just looked around, we saw a hyena parading around us to get its food. And which kind of food? We, the human beings.

“Those of us who experienced that place, we always stay with snakes, scorpions.

“And one bad experience, particularly for those of us who they knew our rank, whenever they are being attacked, sincerely speaking, they bring us out, so that the aircraft can hit us.

“But you know God is merciful.

“When a rocket was sent to us, it did not explode. They carried that rocket and kept it where I am sleeping so that immediately I come and touch it, it will explode.

“And that is why I told you, God is merciful.”

The former NYSC DG also revealed that the nature of the food they were fed was another threat to his health.

