How Iheanacho became ‘most effective’ substitute at Leicester City

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has been ranked as the most effective player from the bench so far this season at Leicester City.

The 23-year-old, who had spent a large part of the season not playing, suddenly rediscovered his himself and was getting game time on a regular basis before the coronavirus pandemic.

Althought Iheanacho has played more as a substitute, he often become the hero of the game by either scoring or making an assist to help the Foxes earn points.

So far this season, the Nigeria international has scored a goal and made two assists after coming in from the bench, and Leicester have ranked him their most effective sub player.

A statement from leicestermercury.com read: “Football’s law-making governing body, IFAB have temporarily increased the number of substitutes permitted to five because of busy league schedules amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This season, no club has seen players from the bench provide more goals and assists than Leicester City. A total of 12 goals have either been scored or assisted by City substitutes, three more than the next best side, Manchester City.

“It’s a statistic that demonstrates both Leicester’s strength in depth and Brendan Rodgers’ tactical shrewdness and two extra substitutes give the club and the manager further opportunities to show their superiority in this area.

“Leicester City’s most effective substitute this season has been Kelechi Iheanacho. With a goal and two assists from the bench, Iheanacho is City’s leader in this regard.”

With a potential for 12 games in 42 days when City return, given a possible FA Cup run, rotating the squad will be significant and Iheanacho could be of immense help to the side.

The Premier League is set to return on 17 June after a three-month absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

