HOW IT HAPPENED: Clear video of Bianca’s ‘slap’ emerges (Video)

A video clearly showing what truly happened between the widow of the former Biafra warlord, Chukuemeka Odumegu Ojukwu, Bianca Ojukwu, and the wife of the former governor of Anambra State, Ebele Obiano, at the formal inauguration of Charles Soludo, has emerged.

Soludo formally took over from former Governor Willie Obiano on the 17th March, 2022, having won the gubernatorial seat in the election conducted last year.

The incident between both women almost marred the event but for the intervention of other guests and protocol officers who stepped in.

READ ALSO: Bianca Ojukwu hails Soludo, predicts bright future for Anambra

In the new video clip, Ebele Obiano walked towards where Bianca was sitting and threw what looked like a tantrum, a provocative move leading the latter to get up from her seat and hit the wig off the head of Obiano’s wife.

This was contrary to opinions that Bianca Ojukwu slapped the former governor’s wife, as earlier videos had not been too clear on what transpired.

It would be recalled that the incident disrupted the inauguration event and inspired varied reactions from Nigerians.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now