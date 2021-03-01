 How Jim Ovia made N15.21bn in 2020 despite COVID-19 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

How Jim Ovia made N15.21bn in 2020 despite COVID-19

Published

18 mins ago

on

Jim Ovia, founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, is set to pocket N15.21 billion in dividends from profits made by Zenith Bank in 2020.

Zenith Bank PLC recently released its FY’2020 results. The bank’s gross earnings grew by 5.1 percent from N662.25 billion in 2019 to N696.45 billion in 2020, while Profit after Tax rose from N208.84 billion in 2019 to 230.56 billion in 2020.

As a result of its performance, Zenith Bank’s board last week approved dividend payout of N3.00 per share for the financial year 2020

Ovia, who directly owns roughly 11.29% (or 3.54 billion ordinary shares) in his name, is the largest individual shareholder of the bank, will pocket more than N15.21 billion in dividends out of the N94.20 billion total dividend payment (and interim payment).

READ ALSO: 2020 FY: Zenith Bank revenue, expenses rise despite shrinked operation

He also indirectly owns 1.52 billion ordinary shares through a number of companies; Institutional investors Ltd, Lurot Burca Ltd, Jovis Nigeria Ltd, Veritas Registrars Ltd, Quantum Zenith Securities Ltd to put is total control of the banks shareholdings at 16.11 percent.

The bank’s total shareholdings is 31.40 billion ordinary shares.

69-year-old Jim Ovia, founded Zenith bank in 1990, before listing into the Nigeria stocks exchange in 2004.

Apart from his shareholding in Zenith Bank, Ovia is one of Nigeria’s largest property owners and also Visafone.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports1 hour ago

Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory

Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on...
Sports7 hours ago

I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine –Jamaica’s Yohan Blake

Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games than get...
Sports9 hours ago

Former Barcelona president, Bartomeu, arrested over ‘BarcaGate’ scandal

Former Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu has been arrested by the Spanish Police in relation to a corruption investigation, according...
Sports23 hours ago

Liverpool clinch first win in five EPL games after Chelsea, Man Utd stalemate

Liverpool bounced back from their derby defeat last week to secure a big win against bottom club Sheffield United in...
Sports1 day ago

Ndidi, Iheanacho suffer defeat with Leicester; Maja, Aina’s Fulham held to goalless draw

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City in their 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the...

Latest Tech News

Latest6 hours ago

Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
Tech2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Tech3 days ago

Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Latest3 days ago

Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents

Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Tech4 days ago

Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
Tech5 days ago

CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.