How Jim Ovia made N15.21bn in 2020 despite COVID-19 | Ripples Nigeria

Business
How Jim Ovia made N15.21bn in 2020 despite COVID-19
Jim Ovia, founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, is set to pocket N15.21 billion in dividends from profits made by Zenith Bank in 2020.
Zenith Bank PLC recently released its FY’2020 results. The bank’s gross earnings grew by 5.1 percent from N662.25 billion in 2019 to N696.45 billion in 2020, while Profit after Tax rose from N208.84 billion in 2019 to 230.56 billion in 2020.
As a result of its performance, Zenith Bank’s board last week approved dividend payout of N3.00 per share for the financial year 2020
Ovia, who directly owns roughly 11.29% (or 3.54 billion ordinary shares) in his name, is the largest individual shareholder of the bank, will pocket more than N15.21 billion in dividends out of the N94.20 billion total dividend payment (and interim payment).
READ ALSO: 2020 FY: Zenith Bank revenue, expenses rise despite shrinked operation
He also indirectly owns 1.52 billion ordinary shares through a number of companies; Institutional investors Ltd, Lurot Burca Ltd, Jovis Nigeria Ltd, Veritas Registrars Ltd, Quantum Zenith Securities Ltd to put is total control of the banks shareholdings at 16.11 percent.
The bank’s total shareholdings is 31.40 billion ordinary shares.
69-year-old Jim Ovia, founded Zenith bank in 1990, before listing into the Nigeria stocks exchange in 2004.
Apart from his shareholding in Zenith Bank, Ovia is one of Nigeria’s largest property owners and also Visafone.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory
Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on...
I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine –Jamaica’s Yohan Blake
Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games than get...
Former Barcelona president, Bartomeu, arrested over ‘BarcaGate’ scandal
Former Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu has been arrested by the Spanish Police in relation to a corruption investigation, according...
Liverpool clinch first win in five EPL games after Chelsea, Man Utd stalemate
Liverpool bounced back from their derby defeat last week to secure a big win against bottom club Sheffield United in...
Ndidi, Iheanacho suffer defeat with Leicester; Maja, Aina’s Fulham held to goalless draw
Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City in their 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...