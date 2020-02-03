How John Ogu reacted to Leon Balogun’s loan move to Wigan

Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu has expressed his excitement for teammate, Leon Balogun, over the latter’s loan move to Wigan Athletic.

Balogun, who had not made a single appearance in the Premier League with his club Brighton this season, joined Championship side Wigan on January transfer deadline day.

The 31-year-old’s only two appearances for Brighton this season came in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Ogu, who also moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Adalah as a free agent in January, said he was happy for Balogun.

“Congrats to you my guy @LeonBalogun . I’m genuinely happy for you on this Move . All the best bro,” Ogu wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

Balogun could make his debut for Wigan this Saturday against Preston North End.

Wigan are currently in the relegation zone – in 22nd position on 29 points, in the 24-team table.

